9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Pulled from Staten Island Lake: Police

Police at Silver Lake
A 9-year-old girl died Tuesday after being pulled from a lake on Staten Island by first responders, police said.

The child was in the water at Silver Lake Park around 2 p.m., according to police. She was taken out of the water by an FDNY scuba team, and rushed to Richmond University Hospital in critical condition.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Circumstances surrounding why the child was in the largely fenced-off lake, where swimming is not allowed, or if she was with adults at the time. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

