9-Year-Old Child Killed in 2-Alarm Morning Queens House Fire

Fire fully engulfed and destroyed in Queens, resulting in the death of a 9-year-old child, officials say

A deadly house fire in Queens sent several people to the hospital Sunday morning and resulted in the death of a 9-year-old child, city officials said.

Firefighters from the FDNY responded to the home on Hillmeyer Avenue for reports of people trapped inside a 2-alarm blaze.

Crews rushed to the fully engulfed structure at 6:30 a.m. and pulled a victim from the building with critical injuries. Three other people suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Officials confirmed hours later the death of 9-year-old Matthew Picahardo. The medical examiner will determine the child's cause of death.

Fire investigators were still working to determine the cause of the early morning fire.

