9-Year-Old NYC Boy Dies in Four-Story Apartment Fall

A 9-year-old Bronx boy died in a fall from a fourth-floor window at his apartment complex Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

The boy, identified as Miguel Ramos of Mount Hope Place, was found unconscious by cops responding to a 911 call shortly before 4:15 p.m., officials say. He had injuries consistent with a fall.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available, including whether there were bars on the window the child used to exit.

The NYPD investigation is ongoing.