9 People Shot, Hospitalized in Newark: Official

8 adults and 1 child were shot just after 6:15 p.m. outside a Newark grocery store

Nine people were shot in Newark Thursday evening in the vicinity of a grocery store, according to Newark's acting public safety director.

Five victims, including one child, are being treated for gunshot injuries at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Raul Malave said. Four other adults are being treated for gunshot injuries at University Hospital.

The shooting occurred at about 6:19 p.m. ET. Malave said all victims are reportedly in stable condition but did not elaborate further.

According to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation, the shooting appears to have happened outside a grocery store in the 200 block of Clinton Place; some of the victims may have run into the store after being shot.

