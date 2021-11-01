9 Hurt as Woman Causes Chain-Reaction Mount Vernon Crash Hours After NYC One: Cops

Nine bus passengers were hurt when a 25-year-old woman who allegedly smelled of alcohol and had edibles in her car caused a chain-reaction crash in Westchester County's Mount Vernon early Monday, officials said.

The woman was driving a Honda Accord CRV when she collided with a black Nissan Rogue, which then careened into a Bee-Line city bus near East Lincoln and Summit avenues around 6:15 a.m., Mount Vernon officials said.

Neither the Honda driver nor the Nissan driver was hurt in the collision. All nine victims on the bus who were hurt are expected to be OK.

According to officials, the woman whose actions behind the wheel allegedly caused the fracas appeared disheveled and failed two sobriety tests at the scene. She was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and is expected to face charges.

The arresting officer reported an odor emanating from her that appeared to be alcohol and observed what appeared to be marijuana edibles in the vehicle as well, according to the Mount Vernon city official who relayed the information to News 4.

That official also said the same woman was involved in another car accident in New York City, somewhere on Amsterdam Avenue, less than six hours earlier and had been taken to a hospital at that point as well.

No other details on that crash were immediately available.