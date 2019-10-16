A 9-year-old girl appears to have accidentally set herself on fire in the bathroom of a Brooklyn School on Wednesday afternoon, according to a law enforcement source with direct involvement on the case.

The source says the girl was playing with a lighter in the bathroom of the school at Monroe Street and Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the time. At some point, her clothes caught fire.

She was taken to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to her upper body, the source says. Her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.