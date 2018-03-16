 9 Food & Drink Specials to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in NYC - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

9 Food & Drink Specials to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in NYC

By Jillian Pastor

9 PHOTOS

37 minutes ago

Save some green this St. Patrick's Day with these nine food and drink specials throughout the city.

More Photo Galleries
Several Dead, Cars Trapped After Miami Bridge Collapses
See the Designs for George Lucas' LA Museum
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us