What to Know A 9-month-old Queens baby who was found foaming at the mouth last year died of abusive head trauma, the medical examiner's office said

9-month-old Veto Garcia was at his babysitter's home when he had a seizure and began foaming at the mouth

The child’s babysitter, 22-year-old Ronita Singh, was arrested and charged with assault. It's not clear if the charges will be upgraded

A 9-month-old Queens baby who was found foaming at the mouth last year died of abusive head trauma, the medical examiner's office said.

Veto Garcia was at his babysitter’s South Ozone Park home on June 14, 2018, when he suffered a seizure.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and later transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he died on June 17.

The child’s babysitter, 22-year-old Ronita Singh, was arrested at the time and charged with assault for her alleged role in the child’s death.

The medical examiner's office ruled the child's death a homicide last week. It wasn't immediately clear if the charges were upgraded after the homicide ruling.

An investigation is ongoing.