9-Month-Old Queens Baby Found Foaming at the Mouth Died of Abusive Head Trauma, Medical Examiner Says - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

9-Month-Old Queens Baby Found Foaming at the Mouth Died of Abusive Head Trauma, Medical Examiner Says

Veto Garcia died after having a seizure while being looked after by a babysitter. His death has been ruled a homicide

Published 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    9-Month-Old Queens Baby Found Foaming at the Mouth Died of Abusive Head Trauma, Medical Examiner Says
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • A 9-month-old Queens baby who was found foaming at the mouth last year died of abusive head trauma, the medical examiner's office said

    • 9-month-old Veto Garcia was at his babysitter's home when he had a seizure and began foaming at the mouth

    • The child’s babysitter, 22-year-old Ronita Singh, was arrested and charged with assault. It's not clear if the charges will be upgraded

    A 9-month-old Queens baby who was found foaming at the mouth last year died of abusive head trauma, the medical examiner's office said. 

    Veto Garcia was at his babysitter’s South Ozone Park home on June 14, 2018, when he suffered a seizure.

    He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and later transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he died on June 17.

    The child’s babysitter, 22-year-old Ronita Singh, was arrested at the time and charged with assault for her alleged role in the child’s death.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

    The medical examiner's office ruled the child's death a homicide last week. It wasn't immediately clear if the charges were upgraded after the homicide ruling.

    An investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us