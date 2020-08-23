missing

89-Year-Old Brooklyn Man With Dementia Missing From Home: NYPD

Photo of missing 89-year-old Brooklyn man Israel Perez

The New York City Police Department issued a missing persons report for an 89-year-old man last seen at his Brooklyn home.

Israel Perez, 89, suffers from dementia and uses a cane to walk around. He was last seen in his Bushwick home around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

The NYPD says Perez is Hispanic, approximately 6-feet tall, 215 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

