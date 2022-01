An 85-year-old Queens woman was found dead with neck trauma in her basement apartment on Monday, authorities say.

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call at Su J Yang's Country Pointe Circle apartment around 10:20 a.m. found her lying face down. She was unresponsive.

Emergency personnel pronounced Yang dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

No arrests have been made.