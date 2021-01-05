83-Year-Old Woman Thrown to NYC Sidewalk, Robbed of Purse and More: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say threw an 83-year-old woman to the sidewalk and stole her purse in Queens over the weekend, authorities say.

The elderly woman was walking along Queens Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Sunday when the unidentified suspect got out of a dark SUV, grabbed her purse and threw her to the ground, authorities say. He made off with about $50, her identification, bank cards and an iPhone.

The woman suffered a broken elbow in the attack, police said.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect later trying to use one of the victim's bank cards at a bodega in the Bronx (above). Anyone who recognizes him or knows anything about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.