Police were reportedly called to a New Jersey residence late Thursday for what officials said was an "excessive" number of cats.

The call came into the Brick Township Police Department, where an investigation into the animals' care has stretched into a second day.

Once they arrived, police Thursday night requested additional support from the fire department as well as Berkeley Hazmat, the department said Friday morning.

Teams began removing animals, after it was deemed safe to enter the home. In total, 83 cats and three dogs were pulled. Police said none of the animals discovered at the property had died.

It's not yet clear what prompted the first aid call or if any criminality may be involved as the investigation continues. Police said additional details would come later Friday.

Authorities in Brick Township have responded previously to other cases where a large number of pets were discovered at a single residence.

Back in December, officials helped remove 180 animals caged at a property off Arrowhead Park Drive. Two homeowners were arrested on animal cruelty and child endangerment charges.