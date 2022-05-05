lower east side

81-Year-Old Randomly Sucker Punched on Manhattan Sidewalk, Video Shows

It's just the latest in a series of what appear to be escalating unprovoked attacks in Manhattan

NYPD

An 81-year-old man walking along a Manhattan street last Friday morning was socked in the face by a stranger he just happened to pass on the sidewalk, according to police and surveillance video of the incident.

The victim was walking near Columbia and Grand streets around 8 a.m. that day when the other man walked up and punched him in the face.

No words were exchanged before the punch, which police say was entirely unprovoked.

Surveillance video shows the 81-year-old stumbling backward, his arms flailing as he desperately tries to get his balance back, after the hit. He suffered pain and swelling but did not require medical attention at the scene, police said.

The suspect ran off afterward. Police released video of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

lower east sideManhattanCRIME STOPPERSAssault
