81-Year-Old Man Strangled 76-Year-Old Woman at Waterbury Nursing Facility: PD

A 76 year-old woman was taken to the hospital after police say she was violently strangled by another senior citizen at a Waterbury nursing facility on Saturday.

A 76-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after police say she was violently strangled by another senior citizen at a Waterbury nursing facility on Saturday.

Waterbury police said they responded to Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill around 6 p.m., and that the victim and her suspected attacker, 81-year-old John Jensen, knew each other and were both residents of the facility, but it was not yet clear what their relationship was.

Jensen was arrested and is held on $1 million bail, and faces multiple charges including strangulation and criminal attempt at murder.

Police said the victim was taken to St. Mary’s hospital and was listed in serious condition on Saturday night.

According to its website, Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill is a short term rehabilitation and nursing facility. NBC Connecticut reached out to them for further information but did not immediately receive a response.