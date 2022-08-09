Manhattan

80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, but her attacker is still on the loose, police say

Handout

An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say.

According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a man, unprovoked, hit her in the head, back and shoulder multiple times with his hands.

She fell to the floor and he ran off the train at the East 59th Street station.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

