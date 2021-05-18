80-Year-Old Man Shot in Butt While Walking With Family in NYC: Cops

An 80-year-old man took a bullet to the buttocks as he walked with family in the Bronx, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was walking near East 174th Street and Vyse Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Monday when gunfire erupted. The victim was hit once; he was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. The intended target wasn't known.

No other injuries were reported. The suspect fled the scene.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.