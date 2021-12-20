80% Chance Eric Adams Cancels Mayoral Inauguration Amid NYC COVID Spike: Source

What to Know There is a great probability -- close to 80 percent -- that Eric Adams cancels his mayoral inauguration, a source close to the mayor-elect tells News 4 New York.

The news comes as the city continues to grapple with an explosive surge of COVID-19 cases, in part brought on by the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to the source, Adams never really wanted a big event, adding that if ultimately canceled, the money earmarked for the celebratory event would go to charity instead.

There is a great probability -- close to 80 percent -- that Eric Adams cancels his mayoral inauguration, a source close to the mayor-elect tells News 4 New York.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The news comes as the city continues to grapple with an explosive surge of COVID-19 cases, in part brought on by the highly contagious omicron variant.

During a press conference, Adams said that if the trajectory of the COVID spread in New York City doesn't change course, he has no problem pulling the plug on an inauguration.

According to the source, Adams never really wanted a big event, adding that if ultimately canceled, the money earmarked for the celebratory event would go to charity instead.

"I don’t need anything fancy, I’m still the mayor!," Adams said.

"This is not for me...I don't need anything at all," he went on to say. "All I need to do is move my mattress to Gracie Mansion and sleep on the floor."

The latest development comes on the heels of Adams unveiling a team of deputy mayors on Monday, appointing five women to some of the city's most important behind-the-scenes roles.

Adams' team said two of the new deputy mayors were the first of Asian descent in the city's history.