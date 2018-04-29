Heat Wave With 80-Degree Temperatures Will Warm the Tri-State Area This Week - NBC New York
Heat Wave With 80-Degree Temperatures Will Warm the Tri-State Area This Week

Published 2 hours ago

    Forecast for April 29

    Raphael Miranda's forecast for April 29. (Published 4 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Eighty-degree weather is expected to arrive in the tri-state area this week

    • The temperature will reach a high of 76 degrees on Tuesday. Wednesday will see a high of 82 degrees

    • The heat wave will carry on for the next two days, with highs of 84 and 86 on Thursday and Friday

    You saw that right.

    Eighty-degree weather is expected to arrive in the tri-state area this week, with temperatures set to inch toward 90 degrees on Friday.

    Monday will still be breezy and chilly, with a high of 59 degrees, according to Storm Team 4.

    But everything will change on Tuesday, when the sun comes out and temperatures reach a high of 76 degrees.

    Wednesday will see a high of 82 degrees, according to meteorologist Raphael Miranda. The heat wave will carry on for the next two days, with highs of 84 and 86 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

    By Saturday, temperatures are expected to dip back down to the low 70s and high 60s, Storm Team 4 reports.

