8-Year-Old Swimmer Hit by Alleged Drunk Boater at Jones Beach State Park

A Bronx man was arrested at Wantagh's Jones Beach State Park over the weekend for allegedly hitting an 8-year-old swimmer with his personal watercraft, which he is accused of operating while intoxicated, Nassau County cops said.
The boy was airlifted to a children's hospital after the vessel struck him in the Sloop Channel area of Jones Beach Field 10 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. He is expected to survive.
Anthony DeJesus was arrested less than two hours after the crash. He is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vessel and other offenses.
Information on a possible attorney for DeJesus wasn't clear.
