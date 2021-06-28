8-Year-Old Swimmer Hit by Alleged Drunk Boater at Jones Beach State Park

A Bronx man was arrested at Wantagh's Jones Beach State Park over the weekend for allegedly hitting an 8-year-old swimmer with his personal watercraft, which he is accused of operating while intoxicated, Nassau County cops said.

The boy was airlifted to a children's hospital after the vessel struck him in the Sloop Channel area of Jones Beach Field 10 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. He is expected to survive.

Anthony DeJesus was arrested less than two hours after the crash. He is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vessel and other offenses.

Information on a possible attorney for DeJesus wasn't clear.