8-Year-Old Girl Looking at Toys in 5th Avenue Store Fondled by Stranger: Cops

Cops are looking for a man who groped an 8-year-old girl as she looked at toys in a Five Below store on Brooklyn's Fifth Avenue over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

According to police, the child and her mother were in the discount chain store around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The girl was checking out some toys when cops say the man approached her.

He allegedly engaged the girl in conversation, and the two bent toward the toys to pick them up, police said. That's when the man groped the girl. Her mother confronted him and he ran off.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-77-TIPS.