sex crimes

8-Year-Old Girl Looking at Toys in 5th Avenue Store Fondled by Stranger: Cops

The little girl's mother confronted the man and he ran off in an unknown direction, police say

NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who groped an 8-year-old girl as she looked at toys in a Five Below store on Brooklyn's Fifth Avenue over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

According to police, the child and her mother were in the discount chain store around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The girl was checking out some toys when cops say the man approached her.

He allegedly engaged the girl in conversation, and the two bent toward the toys to pick them up, police said. That's when the man groped the girl. Her mother confronted him and he ran off.

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-77-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

sex crimesBrooklynCRIME STOPPERS5th avenuefive below
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us