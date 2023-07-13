Morris County

8-year-old boy found face down in NJ creek dies from drowning: Police

By Tom Shea

Caution tape
Getty Images (File)

An 8-year-old boy who was found face down in a New Jersey creek died as a result of drowning, police confirmed following an investigation.

Police in Roxbury were called to a home in the Flanders neighborhood just after 3:30 p.m. after the boy was found in a nearby creek, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. Officers and paramedics tried to resuscitate the child, but were unable to do so. He was pronounced dead at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover.

An investigation into what happened remains ongoing, but no criminality is suspected and the incident has not been deemed suspicious. Law enforcement said they would not be releasing the boy's name.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Roxbury Police Department or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

This article tagged under:

Morris CountyNew Jersey
