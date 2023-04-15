8 Shot in Paterson, Youngest Victim Is 13 Years Old

Police in New Jersey are investigating multiple shootings that injured eight people, including a 13-year-old, late Friday.

The shootings happened just blocks apart in Paterson, with the first sending the young teen and a 19-year-old to the hospital. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said the two were shot around 9 p.m. near the corner of East 18th Street and Fair Street.

The conditions of the wounded teens were not immediately known, but their injuries were not believe to be life threatening.

Hours later, around 1 a.m., prosecutors said police responding to a shots fired call on East 22nd Street and 10th Avenue found two men heading to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Additional officers pulled up a block down 10th Avenue to a second call of shots fired, but did not locate any victims. Prosecutors said three women and a man, all in their 30s, turned up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

The six people shot in the area of 10th Avenue were all expected to survive.

Officials did not provide additional details of any potential suspects in either shooting nor a motive.