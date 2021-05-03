8-Month-Old Girl Fights for Life After SUV Flips in Long Island Hit-Run Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically hurt an 8-month-old girl on Long Island over the weekend, authorities say.

Suffolk County police say a Murano driver fled the scene on foot after colliding with a Lexus and flipping over on Davidson Street, near Pine Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The baby, identified as Saige Berry of Wyandanch, was a passenger in the Murano at the time. She was taken to a West Islip hospital in critical condition after the crash. Her 24-year-old mother, who was also a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the same hospital as her daughter for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The Lexus driver suffered only minor injuries. The relationship of the hit-and-run driver to the injured mother and baby wasn't immediately clear.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.