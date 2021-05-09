New York City

8 Hurt When MTA Bus Catches Fire After Being Hit by Motorcycle in the Bronx

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from the bus

A bus caught fire in the Bronx late Saturday after a crash with a motorcycle, leaving eight people injured, police said.


Eight people were injured when a city bus caught fire after being hit by a motorcycle in the Bronx, authorities said Sunday.

The motorcycle struck the bus shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at Jennings Street and Southern Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from the bus. The Fire Department responded and took one passenger to Jacobi Hospital, a department spokesperson said. Information on that person's condition was not available Sunday.

Seven other bus riders suffered minor injuries that did not requre medical attention, the Fire Department said.

Police were investigating the crash.

