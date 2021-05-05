12 Hurt, 3 Critically, in Fast-Moving NYC Apartment Blaze

Some 12 people were hurt, three of them critically, when a three-alarm fire tore through a Bronx apartment building early Wednesday, officials said.

Nearly 150 fire and EMS personnel responded to the blaze at the six-story building on Park Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. The FDNY said the fire was reported in a second-floor apartment, though it's not yet clear how it started.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The blaze was declared under control shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Of the victims, three are in critical condition, one is in serious condition with injuries that are not life threatening, and eight people -- including a firefighter -- have minor injuries.