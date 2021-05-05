Bronx

12 Hurt, 3 Critically, in Fast-Moving NYC Apartment Blaze

Some 12 people were hurt, three of them critically, when a three-alarm fire tore through a Bronx apartment building early Wednesday, officials said.

Nearly 150 fire and EMS personnel responded to the blaze at the six-story building on Park Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. The FDNY said the fire was reported in a second-floor apartment, though it's not yet clear how it started.

The blaze was declared under control shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Of the victims, three are in critical condition, one is in serious condition with injuries that are not life threatening, and eight people -- including a firefighter -- have minor injuries.

This article tagged under:

BronxFDNY
