12 Hurt, 3 Critically, in Fast-Moving NYC Apartment Blaze

Some 12 people were hurt, three of them critically, when a three-alarm fire tore through a Bronx apartment building early Wednesday, officials said.
Nearly 150 fire and EMS personnel responded to the blaze at the six-story building on Park Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. The FDNY said the fire was reported in a second-floor apartment, though it's not yet clear how it started.
The blaze was declared under control shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Of the victims, three are in critical condition, one is in serious condition with injuries that are not life threatening, and eight people -- including a firefighter -- have minor injuries.
