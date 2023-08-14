8 hospitalized after NYC crash between bus, construction lift in midtown

Eight people were taken to the hospital Monday night after a crash in midtown Manhattan between a construction lift and an MTA bus.

Passengers aboard the city bus received a jolt when the MTA vehicle collided with the lift around 8:30 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 48th Street.

Police sources said the bus entered a working construction zone where the lift was being operated. The force of the impact broke three windows along one side of the MTA bus.

Fire and police officials confirmed that eight people had been transported to Bellevue Hospital following the incident. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

One of the passengers aboard the bus said the impact caused people to jump in their seats.

The investigation is ongoing.