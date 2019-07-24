Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Killed by Falling Cabinet at New York School - NBC New York
Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Killed by Falling Cabinet at New York School

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    An 8-year-old girl was killed by a falling cabinet at a school in Orange County, New York, police say.

    According to New York State Police, authorities responded Tuesday, shortly after 2:30 p.m., to a medical emergency at the Kiryas Joel Union Free School located in the Village of Kiryas Joel.

    A preliminary investigation revealed that 8-year-old Ruchy Friedrich was in a classroom with two teachers when she climbed on a chair to get an item from a large cabinet that was affixed to a wall, police say.

    The cabinet fell off the wall causing severe head trauma, police say.

    The girl was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she pronounced dead due to blunt force trauma to the head, police say.

    “We are devastated by the tragic accident which took the life of one of our students this afternoon,” Superintendent Joel Petlin said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the investigation and we are providing grief counseling to students and staff affected by this tragedy. Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family and the community at this difficult time.”

    Police said further investigation determined the incident was an accident.

