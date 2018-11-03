8-Year-Old Girl Hit by Van on Long Island, Seriously Injured: Police - NBC New York
8-Year-Old Girl Hit by Van on Long Island, Seriously Injured: Police

Published 10 minutes ago

    8-Year-Old Girl Hit by Van on Long Island, Seriously Injured: Police
    NBC 4 New York

    An 8-year-old girl was hit by a van while she crossed a Long Island street, leaving her with serious injuries, police said. 

    The girl was walking across New York Avenue in Huntington when she was struck by a 1997 Ford van, Suffolk County police said. 

    The child, who lives in Lloyd Harbor, a village incorporated into Huntington, was taken to Cohen's Children's Hospital in Queens. 

    The driver remained at the scene. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police 631-854-8252.

