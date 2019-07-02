What to Know Eight women were hurt in a carbon monoxide incident at a deli in Westchester County, fire officials say

The eight hurt, who range in age from 17 to 40 years old, are in stable condition, according to the Yorktown Fire Department

Seven of the women worked in the deli, while one was an occupant upstairs, officials say

Eight women were hurt in a carbon monoxide incident at a deli in Westchester County, fire officials say.

The eight hurt, who range in age from 17 to 40 years old, are in stable condition, according to the Yorktown Fire Department.

Seven of the women worked in the deli, while one was an occupant upstairs, officials say.

According to the fire department, they were exposed for two to three hours.

ConEd and the propane company of the deli are currently evaluating the building, according to the fire department.

No other information was immediately clear.