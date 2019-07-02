8 Sickened by Carbon Monoxide in Westchester County Deli, Fire Department Says - NBC New York
8 Sickened by Carbon Monoxide in Westchester County Deli, Fire Department Says

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Eight women were hurt in a carbon monoxide incident at a deli in Westchester County, fire officials say

    • The eight hurt, who range in age from 17 to 40 years old, are in stable condition, according to the Yorktown Fire Department

    • Seven of the women worked in the deli, while one was an occupant upstairs, officials say

    Eight women were hurt in a carbon monoxide incident at a deli in Westchester County, fire officials say.

    The eight hurt, who range in age from 17 to 40 years old, are in stable condition, according to the Yorktown Fire Department.

    Seven of the women worked in the deli, while one was an occupant upstairs, officials say.

    According to the fire department, they were exposed for two to three hours.

    ConEd and the propane company of the deli are currently evaluating the building, according to the fire department.

    No other information was immediately clear.

