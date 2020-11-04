Brooklyn

79-Year-Old Man Dies Weeks After Brutal Beating on NYC Street: Police

NBCUniversal Inc.

Several weeks after a brutal beating of a 79-year-old man on a New York City street, the victim has died, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD says a man approached Angel Diaz who was outside his apartment on Hoyt Street on Sept. 13. Video surveillance of the incident shows Diaz trying to fend off the man with his cane but the man punched him, knocking him to the ground. The man continued to punch the 79-year-old several times in the face before walking away, the video shows.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

Local

Queens 17 hours ago

NYC Man Indicted in Case of Woman Whose Body Was Found Mangled on Sidewalk

Decision 2020 20 hours ago

NJ Voters Approve Legalizing Recreational Marijuana; Biden, Booker Victorious

Police say Diaz was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Diaz was later transferred to another hospital and he died on Oct. 29, according to the NYPD.

The cause of Diaz's death has not been determined by the medical examiner and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us