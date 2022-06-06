79-Year-Old Man Among Those Hurt in New Jersey Triple Shooting

A 79-year-old man is among the hurt in a triple shooting that took place Sunday in Paterson, New Jersey, according to the county prosecutor.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Paterson Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Clinton and North Main streets after a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene they found the 79-year-old man, as well as another 26-year-old man and 29-year-old man with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

The three were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information about this incident to contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.