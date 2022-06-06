Paterson

79-Year-Old Man Among Those Hurt in New Jersey Triple Shooting

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

A 79-year-old man is among the hurt in a triple shooting that took place Sunday in Paterson, New Jersey, according to the county prosecutor.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Paterson Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Clinton and North Main streets after a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene they found the 79-year-old man, as well as another 26-year-old man and 29-year-old man with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

The three were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information about this incident to contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

This article tagged under:

PatersonNew Jerseygun violencetriple shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us