79-Year-Old Flies Into Wall After Random NYC Subway Punch to Head: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say walked past a 79-year-old standing in the mezzanine area of a Queens subway station and punched him in the head for no reason at all, authorities say.

The victim was attacked in the middle of the afternoon -- around 2:30 p.m. -- Saturday at the Junction Boulevard station, which serves the No. 7 line.

The impact of the blow sent the 79-year-old flying backward into a wall and then to the ground, suffering a laceration to the back of his head in the process.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the suspect fled the scene.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.