78-Year-Old NYC Woman Found Dead on Floor With ‘Severe' Laceration to Head

Police are investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman who was found with a "severe" laceration to the head in a second-floor apartment in Queens Wednesday evening, authorities say.

The woman, identified as Maria Diaz, was discovered by her daughter, who apparently hadn't heard from her and was checking on her to make sure she was OK. Diaz was found unresponsive in a bedroom at her home on Hillside Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A large knife was also recovered, and police say they are investigating Diaz' death as a homicide.

They say it's plausible her killing could have been connected to some sort of domestic incident, but couldn't confirm that early Thursday. They didn't elaborate on who might have attacked her if that were the case, either.

The investigation is ongoing.