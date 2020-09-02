77-Year-Old NYC Driver Loses Control, Hits Van — Then Reverses Over Owner, Killing Her: Police

A 68-year-old Staten Island woman died when a 77-year-old driver lost control and hit her parked van, then reversed his vehicle and hit her as she went to check what happened, authorities say.

The man had been driving south on Christopher Lane mid-afternoon Tuesday when he somehow lost control and hit a parked mini van. That mini van was empty at the time and its owner, Molly Kamalakshan, walked up behind the man's vehicle, presumably to ascertain what had happened and any damage to her own.

As she approached, the man put his car into reverse and hit her before he again lost control of his car and ended up in a nearby wooded area, police say. Kamalakshan was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man was also taken to a hospital, though he was said to be in stable condition late Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and no criminality is suspected, the NYPD says. The investigation is ongoing.