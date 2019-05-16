What to Know A 76-year-old man was conned out of nearly $300,000 in an alleged Social Security impostor phone scam, police in Nassau County said

Cops sathe man, from Lawrence, received a phone call Wednesday from an unknown person identifying himself as a Social Security worker

Caller allegedly told the man there was fraudulent activity under his name and he should transfer his money into accounts caller provided

Police are investigating an incident in which they say a 76-year-old man in New York was conned out of nearly $300,000 in an alleged Social Security impostor phone scam.

According to Nassau County detectives, the man, from Lawrence, received a phone call Wednesday around 2 p.m. from an unknown person identifying himself as working for the Social Security Administration.

The caller apparently told the man there was fraudulent activity under his name and he was being investigated, police say, adding that the caller told the victim that he should transfer all of his money into several different accounts and other funds that the caller provided, which the victim did.

In total, approximately $296,000 was transferred, police say.

The victim contacted police when he found out his money was no longer available.

The incident is under investigation.

The Nassau County Police Department reminds all residents that they should call 911 immediately if they are contacted by any individual requesting that they send money.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.