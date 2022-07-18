75-Year-Old With Cane Lands on Back, Feet Up in Brazen NYC Robbery Attempt

A 75-year-old man using a cane to walk down a Queens street was thrown into a fence, then slammed to the pavement by a man who rifled through his pockets looking for cash Friday, police say.

The victim was walking near 97th Avenue and 80th Street in the middle of the afternoon -- around 2:20 p.m. that day.

Surveillance released by police shows him in white walking along the sidewalk. It's broad daylight out. The attacker, in red pants, approaches him from across the street and shoves him into a light post, then the fence.

The victim appears disoriented as he swings around, arms flailing, the hooded man in the surgical mask tracking his moments until he quite forcefully, video shows, throws him to the ground. He lands on his back with his feet in the air.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The attacker stands over him. Then he allegedly pulls out a knife and starts going through his pockets as the victim writhes on the ground. Eventually, the attacker walks off, pulling his red pants up over his hips as the victim stays on the ground.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.