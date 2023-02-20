75-Year-Old Man Found Beaten to Death Inside His NYC Home; No Arrests Made

Homicide detectives in New York City are looking into the death of a 75-year-old man found inside his home last week.

Authorities say Donald Wallace was discovered beaten to death at his Brooklyn home off West 23rd Street in the Carey Gardens neighborhood. Officers responded around 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call.

An autopsy shows the man died from blunt force trauma to the head.

There have been no arrests and police did not have any suspect description to release as of Monday.