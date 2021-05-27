75-Year-Old Asian Woman Suffers Facial Fracture in Unprovoked NYC Attack

A 75-year-old Asian woman is recovering from a fractured orbital bone and other injuries after she was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Queens, the NYPD confirmed Thursday.

The woman was punched in the face around 2:30 p.m. a day earlier near 57th Avenue and 97th Place in Corona, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No arrests have been made.

Her attack marks the latest in a series of bias incidents targeting Asian Americans in the New York City community and elsewhere across America. A star-studded rally was held in protest of such hate in the city earlier Thursday.