hate crimes

75-Year-Old Asian Woman Suffers Facial Fracture in Unprovoked NYC Attack

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 75-year-old Asian woman is recovering from a fractured orbital bone and other injuries after she was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Queens, the NYPD confirmed Thursday.

The woman was punched in the face around 2:30 p.m. a day earlier near 57th Avenue and 97th Place in Corona, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No arrests have been made.

Local

Knicks 32 mins ago

‘Unacceptable:' Knicks Ban Fan From Madison Square Garden Indefinitely Over Spit

Brooklyn 5 hours ago

Worker Dies in Fall From Roof of Historic Brooklyn Bank Site

Her attack marks the latest in a series of bias incidents targeting Asian Americans in the New York City community and elsewhere across America. A star-studded rally was held in protest of such hate in the city earlier Thursday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crimesQueensCRIME STOPPERSstop asian hate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us