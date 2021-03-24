New York City

75% of NYC Restaurants Lost at Least Half Their Business in 2020, Survey Finds

Virtually all of the respondents to the NYC Hospitality Alliance survey lost at least a quarter of their revenue last year

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's no surprise that New York City's restaurants were devastated by the pandemic, but a new industry survey suggests virtually no one escaped without their business being crushed.

Of the hundreds of restaurants, bars and nightclubs responding to an NYC Hospitality Alliance survey, 75 percent saw revenue fall by at least half in 2020 over 2019.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hardly anyone was any luckier -- 96 percent of respondents lost at least a quarter of their revenue last year, according to the data released Wednesday.

News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

NYC Opens New Window for In-Person Learning; City to Bring Free 3-K to All Districts

Rockland County 8 hours ago

Body of Missing Rockland County Firefighter Found Under Scorched Nursing Home

Perhaps more ominous for the industry, though, was the survey's findings on owners' future plans. Asked if they would stay open post-pandemic without financial support like rent aid and eviction moratoriums, only 15 percent said yes, and nearly half said a firm no.

The nonprofit trade group surveyed 401 establishments from Feb. 23 to March 12.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us