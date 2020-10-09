$75 Hot Dog With Caviar Sold at NYC Hotel to Benefit Restaurant Workers

A hot dog served with caviar has been added to the menu at The Standard High Line hotel with 100% of proceeds to benefit restaurant workers in New York City.

Time Out New York first reported "The Yacht Dog": a hot dog served with a lemon-chive aioli with 1/2 ounce of Royal Transmontanous Caviar. For just $99, the hot dog will be served with a mini bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut champagne.

Proceeds from each hot dog purchase will benefit Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR), which was established to support "individuals facing unprecedented economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Standard High Line collaborated on the extravagant dish with Zachary Weiss, a contributor to Vogue and British GQ.

"I just felt like ROAR had the leading voice in all of this," he told Time Out New York. "They spoke up early for the entire industry. They were going for the jugular with legal changes and not just reposting a graphic on Instagram."

The $75 hot dog is said to stay on the menu at the hotel's restaurant, the Standard Grill, through the end of October.