Surveillance video shows a 75-year-old man being attacked and robbed on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, police say.

What to Know A 75-year-old man was punched by a hooded stranger outside an apartment building in Sheepshead Bay

Moments after he was punched, a woman came up to the man and robbed him of $50

Police released surveillance video of the December attack on Saturday

A 75-year-old man was punched and robbed by a man and woman outside an apartment complex in Brooklyn, police say.

The older man was approached by the duo outside a building on Emmons Avenue, near East 16th Street, in Sheepshead Bay early one morning last month, according to police.

Surveillance video shows a man punching the victim in the face. A short time later, a woman comes up to the stunned victim. Police say she spoke with him briefly before grabbing an envelope containing $50 from the victim’s hand.

The 75-year-old suffered bruising and swelling to his face. He was taken to Veterans Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police released surveillance video of the attack Saturday. They said they’re looking for a man and woman in their 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Top Tri-State News Photos

