What to Know A 75-year-old Queens man pleaded guilty to attempted rape after allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a person he met online

Joel Einhorn allegedly tried to meet the “teenage girl,” who was actually an investigator with the New York State Police

He pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted rape; He will be sentenced to five months in jail, probation and must register as sex offender

A 75-year-old Queens man pleaded guilty to attempted rape after allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a person he met online whom he thought was a teenage girl, prosecutors say.

Joel Einhorn allegedly attempted to meet the “teenage girl,” who was actually an investigator with the New York State Police assigned to investigate cases involving the internet to entice children to have sex.

According to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown, Einhorn pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree attempted rape. The judge said she will sentence the elderly man to five months in jail and 10 years probation on Nov. 28, 2018.

As a result of his plea, Einhorn will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to prosecutors, citing the criminal charges, a New York State Police investigator, acting as a 13-year-old girl, responded on Oct. 18, 2016 to a personal ad on Craigslist that said “Daddy looking for “real” Queens “girl” No flakes (M4W).”

Between Oct. 18, 2016 and Nov. 17, 2016, Einhorn chatted online with the investigator, who told him on more than one occasion that he was a 13-year-old girl living in Queens, authorities say, adding that during those conversations, Einhorn used explicit sexual language and mentioned his desire to meet with the teenager for sex.

Einhorn was arrested on Nov. 17, 2016, when he arrived at a pre-arranged meeting location in Queens in a red 2015 Honda Civic, prosecutors say, adding that inside the vehicle, investigators found a black bag containing sexual paraphernalia.