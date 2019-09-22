75-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car in Queens: NYPD

A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Queens, the NYPD said. (Published 45 minutes ago)

Elou Rakhminov was crossing from the north side of Jewel Avenue to the south side of Jewel Avenue near 141st Street in Kew Gardens around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday when a man driving a Nissan Sentra east on Jewel Avenue hit him, police said.

Rakhminov, who lived about a block from where he was hit, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The 30-year-old driver remained at the scene and hadn’t been charged as of Sunday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.