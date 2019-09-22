75-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car in Queens: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

75-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car in Queens: NYPD

The man, who lived about a block from where he was hit, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    75-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car in Queens: NYPD

    A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Queens, the NYPD said. (Published 45 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Queens, the NYPD said

    • The man was crossing the street in Kew Gardens around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday when a Nissan Sentra driver hit him, police said

    • The 30-year-old driver remained at the scene and hadn’t been charged as of Sunday morning, according to police

    A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Queens, the NYPD said.

    Elou Rakhminov was crossing from the north side of Jewel Avenue to the south side of Jewel Avenue near 141st Street in Kew Gardens around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday when a man driving a Nissan Sentra east on Jewel Avenue hit him, police said.

    Rakhminov, who lived about a block from where he was hit, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

    The 30-year-old driver remained at the scene and hadn’t been charged as of Sunday morning.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    LightRocket via Getty Images

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us