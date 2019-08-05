What to Know After 75 buffalo escaped their farm in upstate New York over a week and a half ago, most have returned within a mile of their home.

The herd escaped the West Creek Buffalo Co. in Sharon Springs on July 25 after one of them broke a gate.

According to the Democrat and Chronicle, they are slowly moving back.

The police are working with the owner, Brian Grubb, to get them home safely.

“The State Police warns the public not to approach the buffalo since they are a wild animals and can be unpredictable,” the State Police said in a press release.

The bison herd has since split into multiple groups, making the catch and transport harder. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, they are slowly moving back.

"They are in no rush. They are on bison time," Grubb said to the Democrat and Chronicle.

State Police asks that if you see any buffalo in the area contact Brian at (518) 588-1402 or SP Richfield Springs at (315) 858-1122.