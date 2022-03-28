73-Year-Old Wins Battle vs. Wallet Thief in Midtown — Twice

A 73-year-old man won the battle against a would-be wallet thief not once but twice in midtown Manhattan over the weekend, though he suffered some bruises for his efforts, authorities say.

According to police, the 73-year-old was buying lottery tickets in an Eighth Avenue convenience store around 10:45 a.m. Sunday when the stranger tried to grab his wallet from his hand. The victim fought him off. Then he left the store.

The stranger attacked him as he crossed the street, knocking him to the ground, kicking him multiple times and once again trying to wrest the wallet from his hand.

The 73-year-old wouldn't let go. Eventually, the suspect fled to the A/C/E subway station at the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with pain, swelling and a left eye abrasion but is expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance footage of the two scuffling on the sidewalk (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.