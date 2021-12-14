NJ Wife, 73, Who Said Husband Was Shot by Accident Charged With 1st-Degree Murder

A 73-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her husband in the head in their home, killing him, then claiming it was an accident, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Michele Linzalone is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the Monday morning shooting at the home she shared with her husband on Borden Road in Middletown.

Prosecutors say she was the one who called 911 just before 10:15 a.m. that day to say her husband, 74-year-old Rocky Linzalone, had accidentally been shot. Officers responding to the call found Rocky Linzalone in a second-floor bedroom.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ensuing investigation revealed his death was no accident at all, prosecutors allege. They didn't elaborate on any of the details surrounding their case against Michele Linzalone, who was taken to Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold pending an anticipated first court appearance on Tuesday.

Information on a possible attorney for her wasn't immediately available.

If convicted of the murder charge, Michele Linzalone faces up to life in prison. The weapons possession count carries up to 10 years in state prison as well.