73-Year-Old Man Blinded in Eye After Sucker-Punch in Brooklyn: NYPD

A 73-year-old man is now blind in one eye after getting sucker punched by a man on a Brooklyn street.

The NYPD said the attack happened shortly before midnight on Thursday in Brooklyn, near Kingston Avenue and Saint John's Place.

The suspect's identity has not been confirmed by police, but the NYPD released a surveillance photo of the man believed to be the attacker.

The victim, Gayman Hillarie, made his way to a nearby hospital where doctors treated his wounds.

Police sources told NBC New York that Hillarie lost sight in his left eye.

@NYPDDetectives are searching for this man accused of slugging a 73-year-old man and leaving him blind in his left eye.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York City Police Department.