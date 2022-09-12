CRIME STOPPERS

72-Year-Old Woman Thrown to Ground in NYC Ambush Robbery

NYPD

Cops are looking for two people who sneaked up behind a 72-year-old woman walking on a Queens street and shoved her to the ground before stealing her phone, cash and a credit card, authorities say.

The woman was at the corner of 106th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard around 10 a.m. Thursday when police say the duo pushed her to the ground. They stole her belongings and ran off, fleeing eastbound on 106th Avenue.

The woman suffered bruising and swelling but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-77-TIPS.

