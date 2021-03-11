72-Year-Old Midtown Subway Rider Shoved to Ground in Unprovoked Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man who pushed a 72-year-old subway rider from behind, unprovoked, as the train doors opened at a midtown Manhattan station last month. The older victim fell to the ground of the platform but not the tracks.

Cops said Thursday the suspect fled the scene after the shove. It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged after the 9:35 a.m. attack at the Fifth Avenue/West 42nd Street Station on Feb. 11.

The victim was taken to a hospital for swelling and bruising to his face and body. No update on his condition was immediately provided Thursday.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.