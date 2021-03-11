CRIME STOPPERS

72-Year-Old Midtown Subway Rider Shoved to Ground in Unprovoked Attack: Cops

midtown push suspect
Handout

Police are looking for a man who pushed a 72-year-old subway rider from behind, unprovoked, as the train doors opened at a midtown Manhattan station last month. The older victim fell to the ground of the platform but not the tracks.

Cops said Thursday the suspect fled the scene after the shove. It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged after the 9:35 a.m. attack at the Fifth Avenue/West 42nd Street Station on Feb. 11.

The victim was taken to a hospital for swelling and bruising to his face and body. No update on his condition was immediately provided Thursday.

Local

Decision 2021 2 hours ago

NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico to Host 3 NYC Election Debates

conspiracy 45 mins ago

5th Suspect, on Run Since October, Busted in JFK Airport Luxury Goods Heist: DA

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSManhattanMidtownAssaulttransit crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us