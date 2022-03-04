Brooklyn

72-Year-Old Dies 2 Weeks After MTA Bus Runs Over His Foot

Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas
Getty Images

A man found at a Brooklyn intersection last month with a serious foot injury has died from injuries city officials say he sustained from an MTA bus.

The 72-year-old victim suffered a serious injury on Feb. 18, around 6 p.m., after a bus hit the man while taking a turn near Brooklyn College, the Department of Transportation said in a release Friday.

Officials say the bus was turning onto Nostrand Avenue from Avenue H when it hit the man. It wasn't immediately clear where in the intersection the man was struck.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he died on March 2.

The DOT has withheld the man's identity as officials notify his family.

Meanwhile, they say the 50-year-old bus operator received a summons for failure to yield and exercise due care. He remained at the scene, according to the DOT.

The investigation is being overseen by the NYPD's Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

